Prince Harry had 'complex' feelings about 'gaining' Camilla as step-mom

Prince Harry had trouble accepting Camilla as his step-mother, he admits.



Back in 2005, when King Charles prepared to tie the knot with his longtime ladylove, Harry experienced a range of emotions.

He pens: "I didn’t relish losing a second parent, and I had complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar. But I saw Pa’s smile and it was hard to argue with that, and harder still to deny the cause: Camilla."

Harry adds: "I wanted so many things, but I was surprised to discover at their wedding that one of the things I wanted most, still, was for my father to be happy. In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?"