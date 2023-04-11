Jennifer Lopez in battle mode in posters of upcoming Netflix film 'The Mother'

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly in battle mode in the first posters of Netflix film The Mother, which is slated to released on May 12, 2023.

The Mother cast also includes Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Gael García Bernal.

Lopez, 53 turned to Instagram on Sunday to offer a glimpse into her upcoming Netflix film, in which the On The Floor singer will play a former assassin who will come out of retirement when her daughter is placed in danger.

Since the mother-daughter duo don't share a close bond, the protagonist will try to fix their bond while saving their lives at the same time.

However, she will face a lot of hurdles along the way in this new action story.

The wife of Ben Affleck has appeared in several notable action movies, including Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding last year, where she played a bride who wasn't going to let anyone ruin her special day.

This upcoming film seems to be a beginning of a successful partnership between Lopez and Netflix, as her next movie, Atlas, will also be released through the streaming platform.

Atlas is a science fiction thriller, starring actress alongside Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown and Lana Parrilla.

While the storyline of Atlas is still being kept under wraps, the fact that filming for the project was completed last year signals at a release date likely being revealed soon.

Brad Peyton, who penned the story of Sweet Girl for the streamer, was in charge of directing the sci-fi story.