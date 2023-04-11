 
Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Prince Harry’s demand for Meghan Markle left royal family ‘shocked’ hours before Queen’s death

Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Prince Harry’s demand for Meghan Markle left royal family ‘shocked’ hours before Queen’s death

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry left the royal family ‘shocked by his behavior’ with his demand for wife Meghan Markle hours before the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

The claim has been made in a new book by author Robert Jobson.

The book titled Our King claims, “Prince William, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – and Edward's wife Sophie, who had been very close to the Queen – arrived at Balmoral at about 5pm, almost two hours too late.

“As for Prince Harry, he didn't turn up until just before 8pm. Close sources said he had decided not to fly up to Scotland with his brother and uncles after a disagreement over his wife, Meghan.

The Daily Star quoted the Book: “When Harry insisted that she should accompany him, it was his father who told him she couldn't come.”

The author further says the royal family is understood to have been “shocked at his behaviour” and his request did “not go down well”.

