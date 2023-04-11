 
Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over King Charles coronation decision

Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Piers Morgan has criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for not making decision yet over attending King Charles coronation next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to the historic event despite their criticism on royal family, however, the California-based family has not yet confirmed whether they will attend.

Taking to Twitter, former Good Morning Britain host and outspoken journalist Piers Morgan mocked the couple saying, “If Harry/Meghan ‘still haven’t decided’ if they will grace the Coronation with their vitally important presence, then King Charles must obviously delay it until they can find room in their very busy schedules.”

Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirmed last month, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

