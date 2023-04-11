 
Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Salman Khan threatened to be eliminated by April 30

Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Mumbai Police locates the whereabouts of the caller
Superstar Salman Khan, who is already dealing with the fear of old threats, has yet again received another death threat.

The call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on April 10 around 9:00 pm by an unidentified caller.

The caller has identified him as a Gaurakshak named Rocky Bhai from Jodhpur. He has threatened to kill Salman on April 30. After receiving this threat call, the police actively investigated into the matter and successfully located the whereabouts of the caller.

Amid the death threats, Khan recently got himself a bullet proof Nissan Patrol SUV for the sake of his security. The car he bought has been imported from international markets as it is not been launched in India so far.

On the work front, Salman Khan has kicksatred the promotions of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Yesterday, he arrived at the trailer launch event in Mumbai on his brand new bullet proof SUV.

Khan was accompanied at the event by co-stars Shehnaaz Gill Pooja Hedge, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and many others.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on April 21, reports Indiatoday. 

