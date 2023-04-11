 
Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Khloe Kardashian ‘thrilled’ as ex Tristan Thompson joins the Lakers

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Khloe Kardashian is said to be very happy that her former serial cheater boyfriend and father of her two kids has joined Lakers.

Speaking to US Weekly, a source said that the reality TV star couldn’t be more thrilled about the news as Tristan will now be able to spend more time with their daughter and son.

“Khloé couldn’t be more thrilled for Tristan now that he’s joined the Lakers,” the insider said, adding that joining the team “has been a dream of” the athlete.

“He’ll be in LA much more often so he can be closer to his kids and spend even more time with them,” the source added.

“She’s so proud of him and all the hard work he’s done which has led up to this huge accomplishment.”

Before Tristan’s professional relocation, the sports star bought a house near Khloe’s so that he would be closer to her and the kids.

“Khloé and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills,” a source said at the time. 

“Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”

