Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘loads of parallels’ with this brother duo

Prince Harry and Prince William may be at odds with one another but the brothers have more in common than they realise, especially in the matter of their spouses.



On more than once occasion, the Prince Harry and William have been compared to their great-grandfathers: King Edward VIII, later the Duke of Windsor, and King George VI, their great-grandfather.

Now, Andrew Larman, author of the new book The Windsors at War, proposes that their respective wives also draw similarities to their ancestors’ spouses.

Appearing on an episode of the Royally Us podcast last month, Larman said, “Wallis Simpson and Edward married in the husband of 1937, and what Edward wanted for his advice was an HRH title which the Royal Family absolutely refused under any circumstances. They did not believe that she was entitled to anything.”

He added that Wallis was “despised and seen as someone who had caused more damage to the monarchy than anyone since Oliver Cromwell.”

Larman claimed that Prince William and Harry’s relationship has “loads of parallels with that of the Duke of Windsor and George VI.”

However, one common thing between the two brothers is that they both are “married to very strong women.”

“There’s very much a sense that the wives have influenced their thinking, and have influenced their actions towards each other. And it’s exactly the same thing with George VI and the Duke of Windsor; Wallis and Queen Elizabeth were both very strong women as well.”

Per Express.co.uk, the Duke of Windsor and George VI had a strained relationship, which is well-documented, as they primarily clashed over finances and Wallis Simpson, the twice-divorced socialite Edward abdicated the throne to marry.