 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘loads of parallels’ with this brother duo

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Prince Harry and Prince William may be at odds with one another but the brothers have more in common than they realise, especially in the matter of their spouses.

On more than once occasion, the Prince Harry and William have been compared to their great-grandfathers: King Edward VIII, later the Duke of Windsor, and King George VI, their great-grandfather.

Now, Andrew Larman, author of the new book The Windsors at War, proposes that their respective wives also draw similarities to their ancestors’ spouses.

Appearing on an episode of the Royally Us podcast last month, Larman said, “Wallis Simpson and Edward married in the husband of 1937, and what Edward wanted for his advice was an HRH title which the Royal Family absolutely refused under any circumstances. They did not believe that she was entitled to anything.”

He added that Wallis was “despised and seen as someone who had caused more damage to the monarchy than anyone since Oliver Cromwell.”

Larman claimed that Prince William and Harry’s relationship has “loads of parallels with that of the Duke of Windsor and George VI.”

However, one common thing between the two brothers is that they both are “married to very strong women.”

“There’s very much a sense that the wives have influenced their thinking, and have influenced their actions towards each other. And it’s exactly the same thing with George VI and the Duke of Windsor; Wallis and Queen Elizabeth were both very strong women as well.”

Per Express.co.uk, the Duke of Windsor and George VI had a strained relationship, which is well-documented, as they primarily clashed over finances and Wallis Simpson, the twice-divorced socialite Edward abdicated the throne to marry.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds' football club Wrexham moves closer to promotion dream

Ryan Reynolds' football club Wrexham moves closer to promotion dream
Khloe Kardashian ‘thrilled’ as ex Tristan Thompson joins the Lakers

Khloe Kardashian ‘thrilled’ as ex Tristan Thompson joins the Lakers
Jeremy Renner uses walking stick as he walks into Jimmy Kimmel Live studio

Jeremy Renner uses walking stick as he walks into Jimmy Kimmel Live studio

Katie Holmes unaware why her cashmere corset look went viral

Katie Holmes unaware why her cashmere corset look went viral
Cardi B receives massive support after strong statement over Dalai Lama video

Cardi B receives massive support after strong statement over Dalai Lama video
Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie towers over mom in new photos

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie towers over mom in new photos
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' shatters records with box office triumph

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' shatters records with box office triumph
Taylor Swift to find next boyfriend at upcoming Met Gala? video

Taylor Swift to find next boyfriend at upcoming Met Gala?
Queen Elizabeth fuelled ‘heir’ and ‘spare’ narrative between William and Harry video

Queen Elizabeth fuelled ‘heir’ and ‘spare’ narrative between William and Harry
Dwayne Johnson shares glimpse into Hawaiian Easter festivities with his family

Dwayne Johnson shares glimpse into Hawaiian Easter festivities with his family
How Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage survived ‘terrible rows’ video

How Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage survived ‘terrible rows’
Glasgow Celtic fan Rod Stewart gets club tattoo

Glasgow Celtic fan Rod Stewart gets club tattoo