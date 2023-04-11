Cary Elwes praises Tom Cruise as Hollywood saviour

Tom Cruise has received praised from his upcoming film Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One co-star Cary Elwes, who has credited the actor for saving Hollywood.

Cruise, 60, previously received praiseworthy remarks from legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who during 2023 Oscars Luncheon event declared that Cruise “saved Hollywood’s [expletive] and [might] have saved theatrical distribution” following the release of Top Gun: Maverick.

Elwes, who first appeared alongside the Edge of Tomorrow star more than 30 years ago in Days Of Thunder, will be sharing the screen with him again in the upcoming instalment of Mission: Impossible franchise.

“Tom is someone I look up to a great deal,” Elwes told The Independent. “I’m sure I speak for many when I say he saved our industry. We have to recognise that.”

“He believed Top Gun: Maverick should be seen in cinemas, that the audience was there and they wanted to go back in and he was right and cinema chains stayed open because of him. He saved our industry. How many people can you say that about? Not many.”

“He’s the last great movie star,” Elwes remarked.

Gushing over Cruise’s passion for filmmaking, the Princess Bride star added, “he’s extraordinary. He’s remarkable. The stunts he does are literally death defying.”

“You hold your breath watching them and he finds them hysterically funny. That’s just what he loves to do,” he added.