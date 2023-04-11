Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: ‘Today’ show hosts call the decision ‘courageous’

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn shocked the world with their breakup announcement after a six-year relationship last week.

The shocking announcement made headlines all across the globe and renowned TV show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager also weighed in on Swift’s split with Alwyn.

The Today’s hosts praised the former couple’s decision to call it quits after six years and dubbed their move "courageous” as well.

On Monday’s NBC show, Jenna, 41, introduced the segment with, "The Swifties are sad because there was some breaking news over the weekend – Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have called it quits."

Hoda, 58, joined her saying, "they were dating for a long time, six years. It’s hard to know when the right time is to break off a relationship. I think having a conversation that is hard is a super hard thing to do.”



"Sometimes, it’s easier to think, ‘I’ll just put it off, I’ll just wait’. And then you start resenting [the other] anyway. So sometimes it’s better just to have the difficult conversation."

Jenna, who is married to Henry Chase Hager, questioned, "How can you be honest with yourself, but also combat change? Because change for a lot of people is very tricky?"

The TV hosts praised Swift and Joe, saying, "when you decide to have that conversation, it takes all the courage in the world. It’s like your heart is thumping.”

“No matter what the difficult conversation is, you feel like 'Oh my gosh, I can’t swallow … I’ve got to have this conversation,” adding to it, "then you finally do it. It does make you feel a little braver that you had the courage."

Jenna agreed with her co-host, "But by the way, if you don’t [have that conversation], it just hangs over you, so you’re nervous and you feel kind of sick in your stomach."

Swift and Joe are yet to comment on their split.