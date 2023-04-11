 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan should attend coronation for their kids: ‘Two most unique people born in history’

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told that they should come to King Charles’ coronation for the sake of their children who are the “two of the most unique people born in history.”

Speaking to The Times, Bonnie Greer, an American born author and playwright, discussed whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the upcoming historic event.

"In a country which got rid of a king, Americans are obsessed with the Royal Family and they'll probably be in the UK in their droves just to say they were here,” she said,

"Meghan and Harry sort of straddle two camps, Americans call them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Meghan and Prince Harry. For a republic - for anybody - to hang on to those titles is very strange,” Greer added.

The author went on to say that she believes that it's "important" that Harry and Meghan fly to the UK for the Coronation for the sake of their children, Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana.

"I hope that they come, mainly because their children are two of the most unique people born in history,” Greer explained. “On their mother's side, they are descended from enslaved Africans and on their father's side they're descended from every royal head there ever was."

"It's important that they come, for those children's sake. They're the ones I'm thinking about. I think the King has already probably asked them to come and I hope they think about their children because that's the most important element here, the kids."


More From Entertainment:

Beyonce’s ‘Cuff It’ is now her longest-charting solo song

Beyonce’s ‘Cuff It’ is now her longest-charting solo song
Britney Spears slams fitness Trainer over body shaming comments

Britney Spears slams fitness Trainer over body shaming comments

Millie Bobby Brown confirms engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown confirms engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Cary Elwes praises Tom Cruise as Hollywood saviour

Cary Elwes praises Tom Cruise as Hollywood saviour
Jennifer Lawrence once tried to set up Taylor Swift with this famous co-star

Jennifer Lawrence once tried to set up Taylor Swift with this famous co-star
‘Succession’ hits series' highest ratings for shocking episode

‘Succession’ hits series' highest ratings for shocking episode
Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘loads of parallels’ with this brother duo video

Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘loads of parallels’ with this brother duo
MCU drops audio teaser for 'The Marvels'

MCU drops audio teaser for 'The Marvels'

'The Simpsons' foresaw Trump's indictment and 'Barbie' fever?

'The Simpsons' foresaw Trump's indictment and 'Barbie' fever?
‘Swifties’ insist claim Taylor Swift gave breakup hints in 'Lavender Haze' video video

‘Swifties’ insist claim Taylor Swift gave breakup hints in 'Lavender Haze' video
Ryan Reynolds secures house in Wales to be near his football team Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds secures house in Wales to be near his football team Wrexham
Ryan Reynolds' football club Wrexham moves closer to promotion dream

Ryan Reynolds' football club Wrexham moves closer to promotion dream