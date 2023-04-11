Why Prince Harry joined war in Afghanistan, but not by Prince William?

Queen Elizabeth wanted both his grandsons Prince William and Harry to fight in Afghanistan, however, the Duke of Sussex joined the war but not Prince William.



Prince Harry followed in the footsteps of his uncle Prince Andrew by joining the war, however, Prince William was forbidden to go.

According to a report by The Sun, despite William wanting to join the war, the heir to throne was prevented from doing so given his position as a future King.

Then-Army head General Sir Mike Jackson has disclosed this in new ITV documentary, set to go on air later this month.

The former army chief revealed Queen Elizabeth wanted both his grandsons William and Harry to fight in Afghanistan.

He said, “She was very clear. She said, ‘My grandsons have taken my shilling, therefore they must do their duty.’ And that was that.

“But it was decided that William as heir to the heir, the risk is too great.

“But for his younger brother, the risk was acceptable.”

The report further says it shows how Harry followed in the footsteps of Prince Andrew, who also flew on multiple helicopter missions during the 1982 Falklands War.

However, then Prince of Wales, King Charles was also forbidden from going to war.