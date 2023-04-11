 
Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Security forces kill 3 terrorists in Bannu IBO: ISPR

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Soldiers patrol amid a military operation on July 9, 2014. — AFP/File
  • Terrorists were involved in killing citizens, says ISPR.
  • Weapons and ammunition recovered from terrorists.
  • The three were killed during fierce exchange of fire.

Security forces killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that there was a fierce exchange of fire between security forces and the terrorists during the operation in the district’s Nurar area in which the terrorists were killed. It added that weapons and ammunition were recovered.

The ISPR said the three terrorists had been involved in activities against security forces and killing citizens. “The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the statement added.

The development comes as security forces have ramped up operations against militants across the country after an uptick in terror activities.

Last week, eight terrorists, including a commander, were killed in an IBO in South Waziristan's Shin Warsak area. 

