Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Harry, Meghan not welcomed at Charles' coronation: 'They've no place in royal family'

Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned that they should not come to King Charles’ Coronation as it is not an occasion for “Netflix cameras.”

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Esther Krakue said that it is “very clear” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “not welcome” at the ceremony after they made numerous attacks against the Royal Family.

However, the royal commentator and broadcaster said that she “suspects” that the California-based Royal couple will fly to the UK for the historic event.

“I suspect that the Sussexes will make an appearance just because they are not welcome,” she said. “I personally hope they’re not here just because I feel like this is not an occasion for Netflix cameras.”

“It is a national event and we’d like to keep it that way, we’d like to keep the tawdry, gossipy stories out of the tabloids and focus on what really matters.”

“It would be in extremely poor taste if they did choose to come even though the RSVP date has passed,” she continued.

“It is clear that their only source of income really relies on their proximity to the Royal Family but I suspect that we will be getting more information from the release of the book ‘Our King’ this week that really they are now outsiders and they have no place in the Royal Family.”

