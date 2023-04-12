 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid says she 'needs time away' with Khai to feel 'worth of it'

Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Gigi Hadid is opening up about the importance of distance in settling her bond with daughter Khai.

The 27-year-old admits she feels time with her little one is worth more after every work trip she takes away from her.

Speaking during an interview with InStyle, the supermodel confessed: "I think that becoming a mom has made me realize that you just really have to start to get your eggs in a row and prioritize your time between being a mom and a person and then also a working mom and person."

"I need the time away from my daughter to feel worth it," Gigi put it simply, "and like it's fulfilling me in a way that I can go back and be a better mom."

Gigi welcomed Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in 2020. 

