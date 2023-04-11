 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry restlessly waiting for King Charles response to his demands?

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Prince Harry restlessly waiting for King Charles response to his demands?

Prince Harry is reportedly waiting for his father's response to his alleged demands to attend the landmark ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are yet to confirm whether they would attend King Charles III’s coronation, have so far remained quiet.

There are reports that they could soon reveal their decision regarding their attendance to the event.

The King's historic event will be attended by almost all members of the royal family and dignitaries from all over the world as well as a whole host of famous faces. 

A source close to the California-based couple has claimed that "Harry is waiting for a positive response to his requests to the Palace before taking any decision as he and his wife Meghan Markle have many questions about how the event will work."

There reportedly held lengthy discussion with the Firm in this regard. A royal source told GB News: "All families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course. Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work. It is such a historical event and it’s hoped that Archie and Lilibet and their parents will be there."

However, previous reports suggest that the couple were being ‘factored into the planning’ of the ceremony, with a source telling the Daily Mail: "The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance."

Even the bookies have got in on the act, with Coral cutting its odds to 1-3 that Harry and Meghan will attend the event as of the end of March, dropping from 4-5 earlier in the month.

Harry's relationship with his royal relatives has remained troubled after the publication of the Prince’s autobiography Spare in January of this year.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Heming Willis enjoys fresh air on daughter's 'Bruce-like' advice

Emma Heming Willis enjoys fresh air on daughter's 'Bruce-like' advice
Nick Cannon wants Taylor Swift to have his 13th child video

Nick Cannon wants Taylor Swift to have his 13th child
Prince William's silence winning over Harry's 'nonsense'?

Prince William's silence winning over Harry's 'nonsense'?
King Charles’ coronation demands cause explosive rift with Church video

King Charles’ coronation demands cause explosive rift with Church
Chrissy Teigen drops jaws in Venice date night snaps with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen drops jaws in Venice date night snaps with John Legend
Peter Andre talks in favour of Leonardo DiCaprio age-gap romance

Peter Andre talks in favour of Leonardo DiCaprio age-gap romance

Emily Ratajkowski opens up about post-divorce love life while addressing dating rumours

Emily Ratajkowski opens up about post-divorce love life while addressing dating rumours
Jeremy Renner tells Jimmy Kimmel snow plow did not hit any organs'

Jeremy Renner tells Jimmy Kimmel snow plow did not hit any organs'
Sarah Ferguson eyeing Meghan Markle’s PR strategy, claims expert video

Sarah Ferguson eyeing Meghan Markle’s PR strategy, claims expert
Harry, Meghan not welcomed at Charles' coronation: 'They've no place in royal family' video

Harry, Meghan not welcomed at Charles' coronation: 'They've no place in royal family'
Princess Charlotte keeps ‘watchful’ eye over Prince Louis at key event video

Princess Charlotte keeps ‘watchful’ eye over Prince Louis at key event
‘The Crown’s Emma Corrin clicks selfie with Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham game

‘The Crown’s Emma Corrin clicks selfie with Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham game