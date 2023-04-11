Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity drops further

Majority of Britons still back Prince William despite Prince Harry's bombshell accusations against the Prince of Wales, according to a new poll.

According to YouGov polling on 1,229 Britons, 65 percent like William while 17 percent dislike him. This gives him a net popularity rating of +48.



This has dropped marginally from the data gathered in the fourth quarter of 2022, which showed the prince with a net popularity rating of +50, though it is similar to results for other members of the royal family.

During this period, William had a net popularity rating of +50, a similar score compared with other members of the Royal Family.



Meanwhile, the data has revealed nothing good for Harry and Meghan, the first quarter of 2023, Harry was liked by just 29 percent of Britons and disliked by 51 percent. This gave him a meagre net popularity rating of -22.

Meghan Markle was liked by 23 percent of Brits, and disliked by 50 percent, giving her an even lower net popularity rating of -27, according to the data.



William's wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, is also still liked by 65 percent of Britons. But she is disliked by just eight percent of the public, which gives her a high net popularity rating of +57.

