 
menu menu menu
world
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
Reuters

Four killed in firing at Indian military station, shooters at large

By
Reuters

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

A view of the entrance gate of a police station, following a firing incident at a military station that killed four people, in Bhatinda, Punjab, India, April 12, 2023 in this screengrab taken from a handout video. — ANI/Handout via Reuters
A view of the entrance gate of a police station, following a "firing incident" at a military station that killed four people, in Bhatinda, Punjab, India, April 12, 2023 in this screengrab taken from a handout video. — ANI/Handout via Reuters

  • Firing incident took place in the early hours of morning
  • Four killed were army personnel
  • Search operations on for unknown number of shooters

NEW DELHI: Four army personnel were killed in a firing incident at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab early on Wednesday, officials said, adding that a search for the shooters was in progress.

An unknown number of shooters were at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defence source told Reuters, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.

The incident was "not a terror attack", and took place in a canteen, a senior police official in Punjab, S.P.S. Parmar told Reuters.

"Station quick-reaction teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed," the army said in a statement. "Search operations are in progress. Further details being ascertained."

The incident took place at 4:35am (2305 GMT Tuesday), the statement said.

The military station, about 280 km northwest of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base. 

More From World:

Louisville mass shooting: Joe Biden once again urges Republicans to pass gun laws

Louisville mass shooting: Joe Biden once again urges Republicans to pass gun laws
WATCH: Violent volcano ashes in Russia covered villages, close air traffic video

WATCH: Violent volcano ashes in Russia covered villages, close air traffic
Who were the victims of Louisville shooting?

Who were the victims of Louisville shooting?
Louisville bank shooting: What did Connor Sturgeon write before mass killing?

Louisville bank shooting: What did Connor Sturgeon write before mass killing?
Louisville bank shooting was live-streamed on Instagram, say authorities video

Louisville bank shooting was live-streamed on Instagram, say authorities
US officials review intel sharing after damaging leak

US officials review intel sharing after damaging leak
Strong gas smell raises alarm before fatal Marseille building crash; death toll at six

Strong gas smell raises alarm before fatal Marseille building crash; death toll at six
Egypt's headline inflation rate increased to 32.7% in March

Egypt's headline inflation rate increased to 32.7% in March
Dalai Lama apologises for asking boy to 'suck his tongue' after outcry

Dalai Lama apologises for asking boy to 'suck his tongue' after outcry
Saudi Arabia provides quality services to over 1m Umrah pilgrims in Ramadan

Saudi Arabia provides quality services to over 1m Umrah pilgrims in Ramadan
Five killed in Louisville shooting

Five killed in Louisville shooting
COVID-19 likely came from humans, Chinese scientist claims

COVID-19 likely came from humans, Chinese scientist claims