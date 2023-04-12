 
Showbiz
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Alia Bhatt is going to MET Gala 2023, confirms her team

Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have already made their debut at MET Galas red carpet
After Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is now going to make her debut at the MET Gala this year.

Alia has said yes to the Gala. Not only this, she has selected her designer who will making outfit for the special evennt.

The Ganngubai Kathiawadi has chose designer Prabal Gurung to design her ensemble for the red carpet of the MET gala. The designer is no new to her as she has been seen many times donning down his dresses at numerous events.

Prabal is widely known in the Hollywood industry as well. Actors like Camila Cabello and Mindy Kaling usually wear his dresses.

Bhatt becomes the third Bollywood actress to walk down the red carpet of the MET grand gala after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Previously, PC graced the red carpet with Nick Jonas before the duo started dating. Meanwhile, Deepika has appeared on the red carpet two times.

Year 2022 has been a great year for the Raazi actress as she became part of four big movies namely: Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmastra and Darlings. All four films became a massive hit among the audience.

On the other hand, she had a memorable year in terms of her personal life as she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor and also welcomed a baby girl named Raha.

Alia Bhatt is now gearing up for her Hollywood debut with film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, reports News18.

