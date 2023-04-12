 
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Prince Andrew leaves King Charles ‘infuriated’ yet again

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Prince Andrew leaves King Charles ‘infuriated’ yet again

Prince Andrew has reportedly left King Charles ‘furious’ yet again as the former refuses to leave $37 million Royal Lodge in Windsor ahead of coronation in May.

The Page Six, citing sources, reported King Charles has simply been left ‘tired and furious’ by the continuing disobedience of his family including his son Prince Harry, daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and, his younger brother Prince Andrew.

The sources told the publication, “Andrew doesn’t want to leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty — an important property in the family’s portfolio.”

Prince Andrew, 63, is standing firm and refusing to bow to King’s demands.

The report further says, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has even been given the keys of Frogmore Cottage.

The monarch had recently asked Harry and Meghan to evict the Frogmore Cottage.

However, the insiders say despite getting the keys to Frogmore, Prince Andrew has refused to move there, infuriating King Charles at a time when he needs to focus on his coronation.

“It has turned into a real battle which he never expected and it’s left him tired and infuriated,” the sources told Page Six.

