Showbiz
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Hema Malini shares 'wonderful experience' of travelling in auto and metro: See video

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Hema Malini clicks selfies and pictures with fans on metro train and station
The dream girl of Bollywood Hema Malini decided to ditch car and uses metro train and auto to travel across Mumbai.

Hema shared her wonderful experience in series of tweets that she dropped along with videos and pictures. She travelled in a metro train and later chose rickshaw as her ride back home.

Taking it to her Twitter handle, the actress wrote: "I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr."

In another tweet, she shared the video from inside the Metro train and wrote: "After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public."

Lastly, she posted a video that she shot from inside the auto-rickshaw. She mentioned in the post that she thoroughly enjoyed her trip.

On the work front, Hema Malini last featured in film Shimla Mirch in 2020. she is widely famous for her character in films like: Sholay, The Burning Train, Dream Girl, Dilagi and many more, reports Indiatoday. 

