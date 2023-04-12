 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Princess Eugenie hints at ‘divisions’ in royal family amid rift rumours with Kate Middleton

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Prince Andrew’s younger daughter Princess Eugenie has hinted at ‘divisions’ in the British royals as she joined the family on Easter Sunday with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The claim has been made by body language expert Judi James.

Speaking to Express UK, per OK, Judi James believes Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second baby, may have hinted at "natural divisions" in the royal family.

The expert further said Eugenie appeared "wary about mingling" with other family members.

Judi James said: "In the middle, and very separate, were Eugenie and Jack. Eugenie's mouth was clamped and pulled down at the corners and she wore an unhappy-looking frown.

"She is so often the one organising and steering her own family group at formal events like this, but here she looked wary about mingling at all."

Judi’s claim comes amid reports Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has reportedly fueled tension with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

