Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'shameful publicity ploy' ahead of coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of a "shameful publicity ploy" and slammed as "narcissistic" for their alleged attempt to attract media attention by delaying the announcement about their UK visit.



GB News host Dan Wootton has appeared suggesting King Charles III to "tear up" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's coronation invitation as the couple's vacillation over their attendance is a part of game plan to turn the historic event into a "sideshow".

The British broadcaster blasted the California-based royals who’ve become “increasingly irrelevant” for their “shameful publicity ploy”.



"It’s actually a shameful publicity ploy by the Sussexes and they’re milking this for all that it’s worth," he said.

"They know that essentially with their distance from the royal family, they’re becoming increasingly uninteresting to the public at large and increasingly irrelevant.

Previously, royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo made a brutal dig at the California-based couple for turning the "hugely important ceremonial event" into "a soap opera".

Some royal experts and historians have also blasted King Charles' younger son Prince Harry for not supporting his father as monarch.

The Duke has even made some more serious allegations against the palace about the phone call during his recent appearance in the UK court, suggesting as he has no intention to reunite with his royal relatives.