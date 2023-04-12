 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Web Desk

Tom Sandoval: 'I still love Ariana'

Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Tom Sandoval is sharing his side amid the fallout of his cheating scandal with Vanderpump co-star Raquel Leviss on Ariana Madix.

During an interview with Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, the 39-year-old said he's "never experienced anything like" the attention he's been fielding amid the fallout of his affair."

The reality star continued, "It's just crazy how big this whole thing has gotten for who I am — I'm not like the royal family, I'm on a reality show. Like, if Snooki has an affair with whoever, is that going to be national news?" asked Sandoval. "It's been six weeks since this all went down. I'm finally getting time to start to reflect on this situation."

He added, "I never thought I'd get myself in a situation like this — never. I mean, I worked too hard on my image, for my businesses, my integrity and everything. But it just happened."

The bar owner then said then shared he still loved Madix, "I still love Ariana, and I care about her very much. But we, for a while, had sort of just having our own lives."

