Princess Eugenie planning on ‘de-camping to the US’ like Harry, Meghan

File Footage

Experts fear Princess Eugenie has plans to de-camp to the US like her cousins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Body language expert Judi James issued these revelations and claims about King Charles.

According to a report by Express UK, she analyzed her body language during the family’s Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.

At the event she was accompanied by her husband Jack Brooksbank

The expert believes, “Eugenie did seem to be struggling during her arrival at the Easter service yesterday, but was it her baby bump that was causing problems or something much more intricate in terms of family politics?”

“Eugenie was close to the late Queen and her height, shape, styling and body language have often made her look similar to the younger Elizabeth, especially with her naturally regal bearing.”

“The Princess has also always shown the strongest of bonds of loyalty to her closest family members, especially her sister, who she often seemed inseparable from, even after their marriages and motherhood.”

“But Eugenie is also close to Harry and Meghan, to the point where there are rumours she and Jack were thinking of de-camping to the US, like her cousin and his wife.”

