King Charles coronation plunges into chaos as panic grips royal household

Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

With just less than a month left to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation, a feeling of panic has gripped the royal household as the clock ticks down for the once in a generation event.

Charles and Camilla's crowning ceremony reportedly faces "race against time" to finalise details of the Westminster Abbey service over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plans.

The 74-year-old monarch's coronation's rehearsals overran significantly, prompting fears the nation will switch off and heap more pressure on the uneven start to the monarch’s reign.

A source told The Mirror that royal aides are working around the clock in their determination to ensure everything is perfect for the big day. But some issues have emerged at the heart of planning for the May 6 event.

Seating plans are still not arranged, owing to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who have still not confirmed their attendance despite the April 3 cut off point, according to the media outlet.

Sources revealed the royals have been diligently practising their roles in a “mock-up Abbey”, specially built inside Buckingham Palace.

There are “real fears” that the King could stumble on a walk up to the Chairs of State, where Charles and Camilla sit in the centre of Westminster Abbey after being crowned. 

Master craftsmen have reportedly been drafted in to build a ramp up to the two Throne Chairs so the King does not struggle getting to his seat.

It has also not been decided yet what tiaras the female royals would wear. The source added: "Senior female royals were only informed of outfits this week prompting a rush to finalise fitting arrangements."

