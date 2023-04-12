Prince Frederik, Princess Mary to attend King Charles coronation

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will attend King Charles coronation in May, the Denmark’s royal family has confirmed.



This was reported by New Idea on Wednesday.

The publication, citing the Danish royal household online diary, reported Princess Mary and her husband Crown Prince Frederik will attend British monarch’s coronation.

The royal family’s post reads: “The Crown Prince couple [will] participate in the coronation of HRH King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Great Britain.”

Queen Margrethe of Denmark might not attend Charles coronation as she is still recovering from her recent back surgery.

The other royals who will attend King Charles coronation include Monaco’s Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Carl Gustaf and his daughter Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Japan's Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko.