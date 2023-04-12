 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Anil Kapoor accepts Jeremy Renner: 'Toughest Avenger'

Anil Kapoor accepts Jeremy Renner: 'Toughest Avenger'

Anil Kapoor praised his "dearest friend", Hollywood star Jeremy Renner and said he is "absolutely indestructible."

Taking to Twitter, The Night Manager actor replied to the Marvel star's tweet about his first late-night appearance since a near-fatal snowplow accident.

Renner wrote about his Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, "Oddly comfortable coming out a different door, with different stories, and brand new cane?"

Kapoor replied, "Absolutely indestructible my dearest friend @JeremyRenner the toughest avenger."

The 66-year-old will be part of the 52-year-old upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations, which follows Renner set on his mission to bring communities together by reimagining unique vehicles that cater to people's requirements.

Renner was recently at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, marking his first late-night appearance since his near-death snowplow accident.

Kimmel cheekily asked the Marvel star if this was a publicity stunt, to which he responded, "Absolutely."

"Now if there was any question as to who the toughest Avenger was, that's settled now," Kimmel said. "Forget [Robert] Downey [Jr.], forget [Chris] Hemsworth, forget these guys. It's you, you're the guy."

The 52-year-old responded, "Yeah, I guess so."

Previously, Renner was severely injured in a snowplough incident on New Year's Day and suffered "extensive" injuries, breaking over 30 bones, in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

