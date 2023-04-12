 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
Web Desk

CONFIRMED: Lilibet, Archie won’t attend King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

CONFIRMED: Lilibet, Archie won’t attend King Charles coronation
CONFIRMED: Lilibet, Archie won’t attend King Charles coronation

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not attend their grandfather King Charles coronation, it has been confirmed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie, quoting the palace, shared the breaking news on his official Twitter handle.

Scobie tweeted, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

“I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey,” Scobie further said.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton was in labour for 12 hours during Prince George birth

Kate Middleton was in labour for 12 hours during Prince George birth
Jennifer Garner speaks up about why her children are not allowed on social media

Jennifer Garner speaks up about why her children are not allowed on social media
Tristan Thompson ‘ecstatic’ to be so close to Khloe Kardashian post joining Lakers

Tristan Thompson ‘ecstatic’ to be so close to Khloe Kardashian post joining Lakers
'Atlanta' star shares insight on Liam Neeson cameo

'Atlanta' star shares insight on Liam Neeson cameo
King Charles coronation plunges into chaos as panic grips royal household

King Charles coronation plunges into chaos as panic grips royal household
Princess Eugenie planning on ‘de-camping to the US’ like Harry, Meghan video

Princess Eugenie planning on ‘de-camping to the US’ like Harry, Meghan
Rihanna shares rare photos of son enjoying his first Easter

Rihanna shares rare photos of son enjoying his first Easter
Tom Sandoval: 'I still love Ariana'

Tom Sandoval: 'I still love Ariana'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'shameful publicity ploy' ahead of coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'shameful publicity ploy' ahead of coronation
Margot Robbie recalls her first response to Barbie script

Margot Robbie recalls her first response to Barbie script
King Charles causing ‘natural divisions’ among royal ranks video

King Charles causing ‘natural divisions’ among royal ranks
Amanda Bynes discharged from psychiatric hold three weeks after hospitalization video

Amanda Bynes discharged from psychiatric hold three weeks after hospitalization