CONFIRMED: Lilibet, Archie won’t attend King Charles coronation

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not attend their grandfather King Charles coronation, it has been confirmed.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie, quoting the palace, shared the breaking news on his official Twitter handle.

Scobie tweeted, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

“I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey,” Scobie further said.