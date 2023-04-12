 
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Maya Jama reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours: ‘You need to stop now’

Maya Jama finally broke her silence regarding rumours that she is romantically involved with Hollywood hunk Leonardo DiCaprio.

After months of speculations, media outlets were quick to confirm that the Love Island host and the Titanic star were dating when she was spotted wearing a “Leo” necklace.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Jama wrote “I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now.”

“That is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please,” she added.

In a follow-up tweet, Jama said that news publications had “been dragging the story for the past week” and that the Daily Mail’s news report about her necklace was the “last straw.”

Jama and DiCaprio sparked romance rumours when it was reported that they had partied together in West London two nights in a row during the 2023 BAFTA Awards weekend by The Sun.

Later, the same publication claimed that the pair was “secretly dating” after meeting up in London, New York and Paris.

“Maya and Leo are in regular contact and have been on a string of dates,” an insider told the outlet.

“They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them are rushing into anything — they are having fun and seeing how it goes.

“They live in different countries, and Maya has had a long -distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they are taking things a day at a time.

“Leo has certainly been wooing her though; he loves spending time with her,” the source said.

