Prince Harry wants ‘least conflict’ with Royal Family over Coronation

Prince Harry seemingly wants the ‘least conflict’ with his family ahead of his father King Charles’ coronation, with his decision to attend the historic ceremony proving the same as per an expert.



Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, April 12, confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will be present at the Westminster Abbey when his father is crowned the King on May 6.

Commenting on this development, PR expert Matt Yanofsky told Mirror UK: “From a crisis communications perspective, this would signal that Harry wants to lower the temperature on conflict and media drama.”

“For once, the couple is taking the route of least conflict!” Yanofsky added.

Yanofsky’s comments come just hours after the Palace issued a statement that confirmed Harry’s attendance, and also that his wife Meghan Markle, and kids Archie and Lilibet, will not attend.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the statement said.

The decision ended months of speculation about whether Prince Harry would choose to attend the coronation, especially since the publication of his explosive memoir Spare, in which he made bombshell claims about King Charles, and Prince William.