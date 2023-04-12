 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Web Desk

Piers Morgan ridicules Prince Harry after Palace reveals his Coronation plans

Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Piers Morgan took at a dig at Prince Harry after it was confirmed that he will be flying to the UK to attend King Charles’ Coronation scheduled for May 6th.

Earlier today, the Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will attend the historic event while his wife Meghan Markle will stay back in California with the couple’s kids.

The official statement read, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.”

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” it added.

Reacting to the announcement, the former Good Morning Britain host penned on twitter in an effort to mock the father-of-two, asking who “exactly” at the Palace would be “pleased” that he’s coming.

“I'd love to know exactly who at Buckingham Palace is 'pleased' he's attending…” the outspoken journalist tweeted.

The announcement about the couple’s decision regarding the Coronation came after months of speculations whether or not they will come to the event or not.

Previously, throwing shade at the California-based Royal couple when they failed to confirm their decision after the RSVP date had passed, Morgan said, “If Harry/Meghan ‘still haven’t decided’ if they will grace the Coronation with their vitally important presence, then King Charles must obviously delay it until they can find room in their very busy schedules.”

