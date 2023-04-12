 
Shahid Kapoor's Intense Look in "Bloody Daddy" Draws Comparisons to John Wick

Shahid Kapoor is all set to stun his fans once again with his upcoming film "Bloody Daddy". The first look of the film has been released, and it has already got everyone talking. Shahid Kapoor looks intense and rugged in the poster, holding a gun and staring straight at the camera. The actor's chiseled physique and intense expression have drawn comparisons to Keanu Reeves' character in the "John Wick" series.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, "Bloody Daddy" is a high-octane action thriller that promises to keep the audience at the edge of their seats. The film also stars South Indian actress Raashi Khanna in a pivotal role. Fans are excited to see the chemistry between Shahid and Raashi on the big screen.

Shahid Kapoor has been giving his all to prepare for his role in the film, undergoing intense training in mixed martial arts and parkour. The actor is known for his dedication to his craft, and it shows in the first look of "Bloody Daddy".

The film is set to release later this year, and fans can't wait to see Shahid Kapoor in action once again.

