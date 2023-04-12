Kate Middleton must be relieved as Meghan Markle will not be at Coronation

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, must be feeling relieved now that it has been confirmed that Meghan Markle would not be attending the Coronation ceremony of King Charles.

In their official statement, the Buckingham Palace revealed that Prince Harry is confirmed to join the new monarch at his crowing ceremony but his wife will stay back in California.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6,” the statement read.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” it added.

Reacting to the announcement, royal expert Dan Wootton claimed that the Suits alum’s absence from the historic occasion would be a “huge relief” for Kate and Prince William.

"Perhaps the late great Queen put it best when she said: 'Thank goodness Meghan isn't coming,'" Wooton penned on Twitter Referring to Tom Bower’s book Revenge in which he claimed a Palace aide overheard the Queen saying, “Thank goodness Meghan isn't coming,” after Harry disclosed his plans regarding Prince Philip’s funeral.

“Huge relief today from William and Kate in particular,” he added.

It comes few days after Robert Jobson in his new book Our King - serialised in The Daily Mail – claimed that Kate found the walkabout with Meghan and Harry at Queen’s funeral “one of the hardest things she's ever had to do.”