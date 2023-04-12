 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Machine Gun Kelly knows Megan Fox is 'worth everything' as they get back together after fight

Machine Gun Kelly will go “to the ends of the earth” to heal the bond he shares with Megan Fox after their relationship was strained post fight in February.

The rapper and the Jennifer’s Body star put their wedding plans on hold in March after their headline making fall-out during the Super Bowl weekend.

However, after seeking relationship therapy, the duo was said to be back together earlier this week after going through a “rough patch.”

Now, an insider told US Weekly that MGK always “knew it was going to take a lot of growth and healing to make things really work with Megan.”

“But he knows she’s worth everything and more, so he would go to the ends of the earth to repair their relationship no matter what it took,” the source added.

They were also spotted holding hands and smiling as they enjoyed their “healing” vacation in Hawaii, per images obtained by Daily Mail in first week of April 2023.

