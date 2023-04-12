 
Charles, William were ‘upset’ at Harry, Meghan’s ‘audacity’ to attack Royals in Oprah interview

Prince William went to King Charles after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to tell him that they "need a strategy" to deal with the "renegade royals."

In his new book Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, Robert Jobson penned that the bombshell interview completely shattered Harry and Meghan's relationship with the Royals.

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex claimed during the tell-all interview that a senior member of the family had questions about the skin colour of their then unborn child Prince Archie.

Also, they also talked about how the Suits alum struggled to adjust in the Royal family while she had suicidal thoughts but was rejected any kind of help.

“In the aftermath [of the interview], William went to his father and told him that the Royal Family needed a clear strategy in dealing with the renegade royals. Charles agreed,” Jobson wrote.

“Not only had Harry heavily implied to Oprah that a member of the family was racist, but he’d had the gall to claim that his father and brother knew they were ‘trapped’ in their royal roles.

“Both Charles and William had been extremely upset by Harry’s arrogance, aghast at his lack of discretion and furious that he’d had the audacity to speak about their supposed feelings.”

