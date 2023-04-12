 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham 'hates' seeing Brooklyn Beckham get trolled over his chef skills

Victoria Beckham is worried that criticism and online trolling over Brooklyn Beckham's cooking skills will mess up his mental health.

Recently, the aspiring chef was hit with criticism when he cooked with his dog Lamb attached to him on a sling in his latest video on Instagram

Brooklyn usually ignores the cruel comments on his reels but could not help himself when one user wrote “so stupid” in the comment section of his recent video to which he responded, “That’s nice. Have a great day, sir.”

Now, an insider told Heat Magazine that the fashioner is not happy with the constant bashing. “No parent is OK with seeing their child get bullied and mocked online,” the source said.

“Vic is worried about what it’s doing to Brooklyn’s mental health, and she’s told him to try and ignore it all as much as possible.

“She hates seeing him respond to trolls because it’s something she would never do, and she wants him to be above all of that.

The insider added, “She has been trying to teach Brooklyn to block out the negativity, but she thinks he should also take a little time out to really think about what he wants to do with his life.”

However, her husband David Beckham has been telling her to not pay much heed to the trolling as it will help build Brooklyn’s character.

“David has told Vic not to worry and that it is character building. He says it will ultimately shape Brooklyn and make him more of a man,” the insider shared.

