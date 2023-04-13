 
Thursday Apr 13 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle slammed for denying King Charles chance to meet his grandchildren

Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Meghan Markle has been criticized for denying King Charles the chance to see his grandchildren.

Commenting on the reports that the Duchess of Sussex is skipping the coronation and would stay in the US with her children, senior British journalist and TV presenter Dan Wootton said, "So Meghan bottles it, leaving Prince Harry to attend the Coronation alone in order to avoid boos from angry Brits in the crowd."

He added, "But how sad to deny the king the chance to see his two grandchildren who will remain in California."

The royal couple has been receiving backlash for their criticism of the royal family ever since they left the UK to live a financially independent life.

The relations between the two sides further deteriorated when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a Netflix documentary and later Harry released his tell-all book titled "Spare".

