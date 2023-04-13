 
Thursday Apr 13 2023
Teaser trailer for John Wick TV series released

Thursday Apr 13, 2023

The teaser trailer for the John Wick prequel series has been released.

The Continental, Peacock’s three-part limited series is set roughly 40 years before the events in the Wick feature film saga that focuses on events surrounding a hotel for assassins in New York City.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the project’s top-billed actor is Mel Gibson, who plays a character named Cormac.

The trailer, however, did not show Gibson.

According to the publication The Continental is Gibson’s first TV series work since his recurring role in the short-lived 2004 ABC comedy Complete Savages.

The publication reported that his omission from the trailer is a bit conspicuous given that Gibson is the most well-known member of the ensemble cast.

