New ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spinoff is reportedly in the works

Looks like the whole universe of The Big Bang Theory will have an expansion.

According to Deadline, show co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre is developing a new comedy series in The Big Bang Theory universe for Max – the combined HBO Max-Discovery+ service.

Announced on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, the project, from Warner Bros. Television and studio-based Chuck Lorre Prods., was revealed during Max’s presentation.

This would mark the second Big Bang offshoot following the prequel Young Sheldon, which is in its sixth season on CBS and ranks as the #1 comedy on TV among total viewers.

For the new spinoff series, no further details were disclosed, with sources indicating that the project is very early in the development process, and it has not been determined yet what character(s) it would centre on.

However, if the show is officially greenlit, Lorre will serve as the executive producer.



News of a possible expansion of the series comes as the comedy, which ran for 12 seasons on CBS from 2007 to 2019, streams exclusively on the newly rebranded Max.

The series, which earned 10 Emmys and received 55 Emmy nominations during its run, is the longest-running multicamera comedy in TV history.

Additionally, The Big Bang Theory won a Critics Choice TV Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and The Humanitas Prize.