 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

New ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spinoff is reportedly in the works

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

New ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spinoff is reportedly in the works
New ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spinoff is reportedly in the works

Looks like the whole universe of The Big Bang Theory will have an expansion.

According to Deadline, show co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre is developing a new comedy series in The Big Bang Theory universe for Max – the combined HBO Max-Discovery+ service.

Announced on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, the project, from Warner Bros. Television and studio-based Chuck Lorre Prods., was revealed during Max’s presentation.

This would mark the second Big Bang offshoot following the prequel Young Sheldon, which is in its sixth season on CBS and ranks as the #1 comedy on TV among total viewers.

For the new spinoff series, no further details were disclosed, with sources indicating that the project is very early in the development process, and it has not been determined yet what character(s) it would centre on.

However, if the show is officially greenlit, Lorre will serve as the executive producer.

News of a possible expansion of the series comes as the comedy, which ran for 12 seasons on CBS from 2007 to 2019, streams exclusively on the newly rebranded Max.

The series, which earned 10 Emmys and received 55 Emmy nominations during its run, is the longest-running multicamera comedy in TV history.

Additionally, The Big Bang Theory won a Critics Choice TV Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and The Humanitas Prize.

More From Entertainment:

T-shirts with Queen's quote targeting Meghan go on sale after coronation decision

T-shirts with Queen's quote targeting Meghan go on sale after coronation decision

King Charles coronation: 'Royals won't talk about anything Harry could sell'

King Charles coronation: 'Royals won't talk about anything Harry could sell'
Zendaya's 'Euphoria' mom Nika King approves 'sweet' Tom Holland for Zendaya

Zendaya's 'Euphoria' mom Nika King approves 'sweet' Tom Holland for Zendaya
'Friends': The one where Monica and Chandler think Queen Elizabeth will visit them

'Friends': The one where Monica and Chandler think Queen Elizabeth will visit them

Meghan Markle slammed for denying King Charles chance to meet his grandchildren

Meghan Markle slammed for denying King Charles chance to meet his grandchildren

Robert Downey Jr. plays multiple personalities in ‘The Sympathizer’ trailer

Robert Downey Jr. plays multiple personalities in ‘The Sympathizer’ trailer
Prince Harry won't appear on Balcony during 'quick trip' to UK

Prince Harry won't appear on Balcony during 'quick trip' to UK
Arnold Schwarzenegger's video filling 'giant' potholes himself goes viral video

Arnold Schwarzenegger's video filling 'giant' potholes himself goes viral
King Charles' wife 'never contemplated becoming Queen'

King Charles' wife 'never contemplated becoming Queen'
HBO orders 'GOT' prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'

HBO orders 'GOT' prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'
'Harry Potter' series ordered by HBO Max: Here's everything to know so far

'Harry Potter' series ordered by HBO Max: Here's everything to know so far
Halley Bailey says the new Ariel character is more ‘complex’ than original one

Halley Bailey says the new Ariel character is more ‘complex’ than original one