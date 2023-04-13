 
Thursday Apr 13 2023
Web Desk

King Charles trying to show there’s ‘no rift’ with Prince Andrew

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Despite all the grievances King Charles may have with his younger brother, Prince Andrew, he is ‘still part of the family.’

“[Andrew] was alongside the Princess Royal and just behind Charles,” Columnist Ephraim Hardcastle wrote in his piece for Daily Mail.

“This is in contrast to Christmas worship, when the disgraced Duke was obliged to linger behind to avoid being photographed with senior royals.”

He added that one courtier claimed that Andrew’s high profile “wasn’t accidental.”

According to a courtier, Andrew’s positioning “could be interpreted as the King showing there isn’t a rift” and that it could show that he is “still part of the family.”

Despite this, a source recently told Page Six that “relations between the king and his brother have never been this bad,” and that the whole discussion has “turned into a real battle which [Charles] never expected and it’s left him tired and infuriated.”

A row reportedly broke over between the two brothers on the issue of whether Andrew will be allowed to wear robes at the Coronation to signify his position as Knight of the Garter.

Things seemingly escalated as Page Six sources later revealed that Andrew has been refusing to leave his long-time royal residence, the $37 million Royal Lodge, despite Charles’ long-time urging.

Andrew stepped away from the royal spotlight, in 2019, following a disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis. The 63-year-old came under fire after a sex abuse scandal was thrust into the spotlight, with his name attached to it.

Andrew, to this day, has repeatedly denied all accusations made against him.

