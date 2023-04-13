 
Thursday Apr 13 2023
Exes Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde dodge awkward gym run-in by a hair's breadth

Exes Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde who separated in November 2022, almost crossed paths at a gym in Studio City, California.

The Don't Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, who left the gym after her workout wearing a black crop top, matching leggings, and a white sweater tied around her waist, was seen carrying a tote bag and a black water bottle.

Harry Styles arrived at the studio less than 30 minutes later clad in a plain white t-shirt, navy trousers, and white Vans sneakers, and had his dark hair pulled up into a mini ponytail.

The encounter comes a few weeks after Styles was spotted kissing model Emily Ratajkowski in Japan, leading some to speculate the pair had been involved for longer than previously known.

Ratajkowski later revealed on a podcast that she had started seeing someone new, hoping that dating someone more independent would prevent issues she had faced in the past.

While Grammy winner Styles has remained mute on his suspected romance with Ratajkowski, the “Blurred Lines” video model seemingly came clean about the kiss.

“I’m definitely still not thinking about guys,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

Despite rumors of a rift between Wilde and Ratajkowski after the kiss surfaced, a source claimed that Ratajkowski was seeking pardon from Wilde.

