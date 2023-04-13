 
Thursday Apr 13 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘could not bear’ balcony snub at the King’s Coronation

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 13, 2023

It was confirmed by Palace officials that Meghan Markle will not be attending the Coronation of King Charles, whereas Prince Harry would be present to support his father.

According to Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and a royal biographer, the Duchess of Sussex may have decided to stay back in order to avoid embarrassment since she and Harry have barred from playing any prominent role in the ceremony.

Seward told the Mirror, that the balcony snub appeared to have been “more than [Meghan] could bear.”

“However pathetic when you have a team of helpers, Meghan can still use the excuse of Archie’s 4th birthday to avoid crossing the Atlantic to be ridiculed, by both the Royal Family and the Brits,” she told the outlet.

“Why should she bother. For a girl who makes a huge fuss about which table she has in a restaurant, it would be a terrible insult not to have one of the top seats at the Coronation ceremony.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not invited to the Buckingham Palace balcony is because they are no longer working royals. In a bid to slim down the monarchy, King Charles had been making many changes which also meant stripping off the privileges that many distant royals and immediate royals have enjoyed.

As for how other members of the royals feel about Meghan skipping the royal event, she added, “Now Meghan can play the martyr if she pleases. Certainly, the rest of Harry’s family especially Kate and William will be delighted she is not there. King Charles and Queen Camilla will also be mighty relieved.”

