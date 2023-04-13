 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Jamie Foxx was reportedly hospitalised amid a ‘medical complication’

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Jamie Foxx was reportedly hospitalised amid a ‘medical complication’
Jamie Foxx was reportedly hospitalised amid a ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx’s oldest daughter, Corinne, revealed on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, that her dad suffered a was hospitalised due to an undisclosed medical emergency.

The 29-year-old took to social media on Wednesday night to share a message “From the Foxx family.”

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement began. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

The family’s message continued, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Sources with “direct knowledge” of the situation further told TMZ that Jamie, 55, was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning, and his condition was “serious enough” that members of his family travelled into town.

“He’s communicating now, and that’s good news,” one of the outlet’s sources noted.

The 55-year-old actor was most recently seen on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz. The highly anticipated film will be the first big-screen project Diaz has starred in since 2014’s Annie remake, which also featured Foxx, per People Magazine.

The actor shares Corinne with his ex, Connie Kline, and a second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex-Kristin Grannis.

More From Entertainment:

Exes Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde dodge awkward gym run-in by a hair's breadth

Exes Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde dodge awkward gym run-in by a hair's breadth
King Charles trying to show there’s ‘no rift’ with Prince Andrew video

King Charles trying to show there’s ‘no rift’ with Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle risks ‘cranking up the heat’ with Royals after coronation no-show

Meghan Markle risks ‘cranking up the heat’ with Royals after coronation no-show

Bella Hadid sends love to Ariana Grande after she spoke out against body-shaming

Bella Hadid sends love to Ariana Grande after she spoke out against body-shaming
Chris Evans ‘refuses’ to appear on ‘Saturday Night Live’: Here’s why

Chris Evans ‘refuses’ to appear on ‘Saturday Night Live’: Here’s why
New ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spinoff is reportedly in the works

New ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spinoff is reportedly in the works
Ellie Goulding hints at next album about climate change: 'make me so angry'

Ellie Goulding hints at next album about climate change: 'make me so angry'
Teaser trailer for John Wick TV series released

Teaser trailer for John Wick TV series released

Katie Holmes to give

Katie Holmes to give "vocal" credits to daughter Suri Cruise in 'Rare Objects'
Jennifer Aniston hits new milestone

Jennifer Aniston hits new milestone

T-shirts with Queen's quote targeting Meghan go on sale after coronation decision

T-shirts with Queen's quote targeting Meghan go on sale after coronation decision

King Charles coronation: 'Royals won't talk about anything Harry could sell'

King Charles coronation: 'Royals won't talk about anything Harry could sell'