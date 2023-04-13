Jamie Foxx was reportedly hospitalised amid a ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx’s oldest daughter, Corinne, revealed on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, that her dad suffered a was hospitalised due to an undisclosed medical emergency.

The 29-year-old took to social media on Wednesday night to share a message “From the Foxx family.”

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement began. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

The family’s message continued, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Sources with “direct knowledge” of the situation further told TMZ that Jamie, 55, was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning, and his condition was “serious enough” that members of his family travelled into town.

“He’s communicating now, and that’s good news,” one of the outlet’s sources noted.

The 55-year-old actor was most recently seen on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz. The highly anticipated film will be the first big-screen project Diaz has starred in since 2014’s Annie remake, which also featured Foxx, per People Magazine.

The actor shares Corinne with his ex, Connie Kline, and a second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex-Kristin Grannis.