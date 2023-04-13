Kate Middleton accused of preventing Meghan Markle from attending Coronation

Kate Middleton would not have her sister-in-law Meghan Markle attend King Charles coronation “under any circumstances” amid rift.

Discussing the reason why the Duchess of Sussex has decided to not come to the historic event, royal expert Tom Bower claimed the reason behind it could be the Princess of Wales.

Calling the Duke of Sussex’s decision to attend the coronation without Meghan an “ugly compromise,” Bower said on GB News that his presence is “constitutionally important.”

As for the Suits alum, he said, “I think we must all be grateful, that Kate, in the end I think, prevented Meghan coming and said she wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances.”

The expert went on to add that he believed Kate would have said if Meghan did come, she would have to “sit at the back.”

“I do think that for the Royal Family, Harry’s presence is constitutionally important, after all if God forbid something happened to the Cambridges and all of them died, we’d have King Harry on the throne after Charles, so he’s got to be there.

“The question is, what is role will be when he gets to London? and I think that the arguments over the last few days have been very much to minimise his presence in the Abbey,” he said.

Nigel Farage asked Bower if Meghan not attending the coronation make it “easier for Harry to appear with the rest of his family on that balcony?” which is considered a “big moment” of any royal occasion.

To this, Bower replied, “I think in practice it would be terrible if Charles did that because I think if he let Harry come on the balcony, he’d also have to have Prince Andrew on the balcony.”

“And to have two renegade princes in front of the public like that would be a very bad start to King Charles’s reign,” he added.

Before concluding, Bower said that in the end the Coronation “is all about Charles” and about “what sort of king he is going to be.”