Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift fans left upset after Nick Cannon said he wants a kid with her: 'It's gross!'

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Taylor Swift fans left upset after Nick Cannon says he wants a kid with her: 'It's gross!'

Nick Cannon's comment about having a child with Taylor Swift after she broke up with Joe Alwyn did not sit well with her fans.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the actor-rapper said he and the Anti-Hero singer are "very similar" when it comes to their romantic history.

"Like, me and Taylor's numbers [are] very similar when we talking about being in these streets,” Cannon, who has 12 kids from six different women, said.

"So I think she would relate to me very well based off of, you've dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I, so we probably would really understand each other."

Fans of Swift did not like Cannon’s remarks and took to social media to bash him over his "pathetic and misogynistic" comments.

"This is how straight men display casual misogyny, in the guise of 'jokes,’” one fan of the singer wrote on Twitter as per The Mirror.

"How misogynistic and pathetic of both Stern and Cannon to suggest this, even in so-called 'jest,’” another penned.

One tweet read, "Nothing has ever showcased Nick Cannon's disgusting misogyny quite like him publicly saying he wants to impregnate a famous stranger.”

“I can't fathom thinking that was an okay thing to say, even if it's a 'joke,’” it added.

"I have a really great sense of humor but this ain't it. In fact it's gross that this would even be a topic and something said out loud. Respect women,” one wrote.

