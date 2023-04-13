Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ ahead of the King’s Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly struggling to following their feud with the Royal Family.

According to the pair’s spiritual ‘guru’ Deepak Chopra, who told the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “struggling right now” with the fallout from their much-publicised rift with Buckingham Palace.

Chopra, who appeared on the couple’s first podcast for Spotify, is an Indian-American alternative medicine practitioner and member of Meghan’s ‘inner circle,’ per Express.co.uk.

Chopra, 76, said at a red-carpet event in Central London, “I enjoyed the podcast and interacted with them. It (Chopra's work with the duo) has been periodic – they’re struggling right now. I hope they get through it light-hearted.”

He added, “I think there’s too much drama around them – people should mind their own business.”

The Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan Markle, along with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not be joining Prince Harry as he will head to London on to attend the Coronation of King Charles.

In order to face the constant scrutiny and the criticism the couple receives, Chopra advised the couple to keep their head down.

“My advice is to ignore it because if you react you’ll just aggravate the situation,” he said. “If you ignore it, people can’t say anything, then they’ll stop.”

He surmised, “I spend two hours every morning doing yoga and meditation and then again before I sleep. I don’t take myself too seriously, nor does my wife or kids.”