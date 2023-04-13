 
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
Kajol shares people's judgement about her in past: 'She is dark, she is fat'

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Kajol was last seen in film Salaam Venky directed by Revathy
Kajol finally talks about people body shaming her in her initial days of career, says they would call her fat and dark.

The Fanaa actress has not only been trolled for her physique but also for her dark complexion. While talking about the same, she revealed that people used to say: "She is dark, she is fat and she wears specs all the time. These were some of the judgments that were passed when I first started working in the industry.

Kajol stated: "I couldn’t care less. I knew I was smart, cool and better than everyone out there who had any negatives to say about me. So, I kept continuing to be myself and never let it show. Sooner or later, when they couldn’t pull me down, the world simply embraced me for who I was - Kajol."

Rumours emerged a few years ago about her undergoing a skin whitening surgery which were dashed down by her while talking to Pinkvilla.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress added: "I have not undergone any skin whitening surgery. I have just stayed out of the sun! For 10 years of my life, I was working all the time under the sun, which is why I got tanned! And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So I’ve got untanned! It’s not a skin whitening surgery, it’s a stay-at-home surgery."

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in Revathy's Salaam Venky, reports Indiatoday. 

