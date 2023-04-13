Fox's 'Stars on Mars' competition series to be hosted by William Shatner

Fox has greenlit a new competition series called Stars on Mars where a group of celebrities will live, eat, sleep, strategize, and bond with each other in a simulated space station on the red planet.

The show will be hosted by William Shatner, who recently went to space himself, serving as Mission Control. The celebrities will face authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, competing in missions and voting to eliminate one of their crewmates each week.

“The moment I heard the pitch for Stars on Mars, I knew a show this bold, this big and this outlandish simply belonged on Fox,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming, Fox Entertainment.

“Watching celebrities take giant leaps out of their comfort zone and step into the unexpected will no doubt be truly transformational and comical. Throughout, we will learn a lot about these stars, and when you factor in William Shatner leading the charge from Mission Control, we have the makings of a show that’s ready for blast off.”

“Good news for our celebronauts from Mission Control,” added Shatner. “Thanks to lower gravity on Mars, you’ll weigh 62% less. Bad news: the air is unbreathable, so if you’re from LA, it’ll remind you of home.”

The series, produced by Eureka Productions, will premiere on June 5