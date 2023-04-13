 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Fox's 'Stars on Mars' competition series to be hosted by William Shatner

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Foxs Stars on Mars competition series to be hosted by William Shatner
Fox's 'Stars on Mars' competition series to be hosted by William Shatner

Fox has greenlit a new competition series called Stars on Mars where a group of celebrities will live, eat, sleep, strategize, and bond with each other in a simulated space station on the red planet.

The show will be hosted by William Shatner, who recently went to space himself, serving as Mission Control. The celebrities will face authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, competing in missions and voting to eliminate one of their crewmates each week.

“The moment I heard the pitch for Stars on Mars, I knew a show this bold, this big and this outlandish simply belonged on Fox,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming, Fox Entertainment.

“Watching celebrities take giant leaps out of their comfort zone and step into the unexpected will no doubt be truly transformational and comical. Throughout, we will learn a lot about these stars, and when you factor in William Shatner leading the charge from Mission Control, we have the makings of a show that’s ready for blast off.”

“Good news for our celebronauts from Mission Control,” added Shatner. “Thanks to lower gravity on Mars, you’ll weigh 62% less. Bad news: the air is unbreathable, so if you’re from LA, it’ll remind you of home.”

The series, produced by Eureka Productions, will premiere on June 5, and Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment, says it's a "bold, big and outlandish" show that's "ready for blast off."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ ahead of the King’s Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ ahead of the King’s Coronation
Taylor Swift fans left upset after Nick Cannon said he wants a kid with her: 'It's gross!'

Taylor Swift fans left upset after Nick Cannon said he wants a kid with her: 'It's gross!'
Rihanna shows off baby bump in a stunning all-white dress video

Rihanna shows off baby bump in a stunning all-white dress
Pete Davidson to make his return on ‘SNL’ after emotional departure

Pete Davidson to make his return on ‘SNL’ after emotional departure

Kate Middleton accused of preventing Meghan Markle from attending Coronation

Kate Middleton accused of preventing Meghan Markle from attending Coronation

Adam Brody shares Leighton Meester was content to leave their love to fate video

Adam Brody shares Leighton Meester was content to leave their love to fate
Jamie Foxx was reportedly hospitalised amid a ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx was reportedly hospitalised amid a ‘medical complication’
Katie Holmes gets candid about Suri Cruise’s paparazzi-filled childhood

Katie Holmes gets candid about Suri Cruise’s paparazzi-filled childhood
King Charles is ‘sad’ he won’t see Meghan Markle and the kids at his Coronation video

King Charles is ‘sad’ he won’t see Meghan Markle and the kids at his Coronation
‘The Regime’ trailer: Kate Winslet is a power-crazy dictator in HBO satire video

‘The Regime’ trailer: Kate Winslet is a power-crazy dictator in HBO satire
Kim Kardashian ready to date again months after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian ready to date again months after Pete Davidson split

Meghan Markle ‘could not bear’ balcony snub at the King’s Coronation video

Meghan Markle ‘could not bear’ balcony snub at the King’s Coronation