time Thursday Apr 13 2023
Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Bloody Daddy' to directly release on OTT on THIS date

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Shahid Kapoors Bloody Daddy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar
Shahid Kapoor's 'Bloody Daddy' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy is all set to release directly on digital platform. 

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Shahid's thriller film is set to release on OTT on June 9. The release date of the film was announced at an event of Jio Studios called Infinite Together.

President of RIL Media and Content Business, Jyoti Deshpande stated: "We have taken a really big special film, with a very big actor, big director, spent lots and lots of money on it and we are going to do an OTT release."

Recently, the makers dropped a small snippet to share a glimpse of the Bloody Daddy's world to the audience.

Kapoor also shared his expereince of working in such an intense film. While talking at the same event, he added that he had a lot of fun doing an action film like this. 

The 42-years old actor also revealed: "There's a lot of choreography involved with dance, I started dancing at the age of 15. I can memorise things fast. When we did the film, unfortunately, due to Covid we had a lot of issues. The action directors were not from here, some of them were from London, Hollywood, and they are used to a lot of rehearsals."

Besides Shahid Kapoor, Bloody Daddy also features Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal and Ronit Roy in significant roles, reports Indiatoday. 

