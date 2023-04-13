 
Kanye West's mother's vision not working, Donda's ex-tutor alleges

Kanye West-powered Donda Academy's former teacher came forward with shocking claims that the kids' futures at school were in danger and his mother's vision was not going as planned.

Cecilia Hailey is one of two women taking Ye to court for wrongful termination. She claimed she was forced out due to her questions about the school's standards.

Hailey warned parents about the poor conditions at school, ranging from education standards to children's hygiene, in an interview with TMZ.

"Ye West, I am so thankful for the opportunity to be at your school, but things are not going the way they should, academically, socially or spiritually," she claimed.

"And you need to back down and try again with people who know what they're doing, who can execute a vision, who can help you understand that we don't know anything about producing albums, but we know how to educate," she added.

She continued, "These children's lives are in your hands and this vision, especially if you're trying to carry out the vision of your mother, is just not working right now."

The former teacher also alleged that the parents would struggle to transfer their kids to different schools as they are not graded on their academia at Donda Academy.

"The women say the only lunch option available for students is sushi, every single day, and students are not allowed to bring any outside food or drink, except for water," the lawsuit alleged.

Further, the school allegedly forced students to wear black dresses and shoes, while brands such as Nike and Adidas shoes were strictly prohibited.

